West Coast Cure
Midnight Snack - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Midnight Snack is a delicious Indica dominant union of the Ice Cream Cake and Gushers strains. A truly exquisite cultivar with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, it smacks of vanilla, ripe berries and earth when lit, ripped and enjoyed. Its aroma is similar to a sweet cookie dough with light berry undertones, and smells like a treat for the head. The flower flashes deep purple hues with multiple shades of green and bright orange. Loaded with heady terps and coated in sticky trichomes, the high is very strong and relaxing. A great Midnight Snack for those insomniacs in your smoke circle, this strain is known to cause some drowsiness.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
