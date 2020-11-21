West Coast Cure
Strawberry Guava Live Rosin Fresh Press
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Strawberry Guava Live Rosin Fresh Press is a refreshing hybrid extract. The flower’s genetics are a cross between Strawberry Banana and Papaya. Carefully harvested and flash frozen at peak maturation, the buds are then washed into bubble hash before being pressed into rosin. Producing a berry-centric dab with a smooth and creamy taste, its effects are powerful and uplifting.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Strawberry Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
Asthma
4% of people say it helps with asthma
PTSD
4% of people say it helps with ptsd
