About this product

Strawberry Guava Live Rosin Fresh Press is a refreshing hybrid extract. The flower’s genetics are a cross between Strawberry Banana and Papaya. Carefully harvested and flash frozen at peak maturation, the buds are then washed into bubble hash before being pressed into rosin. Producing a berry-centric dab with a smooth and creamy taste, its effects are powerful and uplifting.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

