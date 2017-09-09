West Coast Smoke
The Gold Digger
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
From the beaches of Monaco to the sky scrapers of Dubai. This Golddigger is met with dropping beauty, elegance and a pull that will keep you coming back for more! Filled with only the best AAA golden distillate, flavoured with 100% organic, all natural terpenes from a local BC farm.
Purple OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
254 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!