Logo for the brand West Coast Smoke

West Coast Smoke

The Gold Digger

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

From the beaches of Monaco to the sky scrapers of Dubai. This Golddigger is met with dropping beauty, elegance and a pull that will keep you coming back for more! Filled with only the best AAA golden distillate, flavoured with 100% organic, all natural terpenes from a local BC farm.

Purple OG Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
254 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
