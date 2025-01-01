About this product
Banana Foster | Diamonds | 1g
Banana Foster is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Cheesecake. This strain is a creamy and fruity delight that produces a relaxing and sleepy high. Banana Foster is 17%-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Foster effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Foster when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by FloraCal Farms, Banana Foster features flavors like banana, cheese, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Banana Foster typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Banana Foster is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Foster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.