About this product

Name hails from Amsterdam but it's been a popular strain in the PNW and Alaska for decades. Due to it's heritage the phenotypes can vary from being Indica to Sativa Dominant, our phenotype is sativa dominant with conical buds. Smells intensely of pine and ripe fruits with hints of lime and eucalyptus. Uplifting and creative high, good for day time activities as long as you can handle the strong psychoactive effects.