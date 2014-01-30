Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Dutch Treat
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Name hails from Amsterdam but it's been a popular strain in the PNW and Alaska for decades. Due to it's heritage the phenotypes can vary from being Indica to Sativa Dominant, our phenotype is sativa dominant with conical buds. Smells intensely of pine and ripe fruits with hints of lime and eucalyptus. Uplifting and creative high, good for day time activities as long as you can handle the strong psychoactive effects.
Dutch Treat effects
Reported by real people like you
759 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
