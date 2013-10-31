Genetics: Black Widow is a dark deviation of its older sibling White Widow (Brazilian Sativa x South-Indian Indica) originally from Green House Genetics



THC: 67.26%

CBD: <LOQ

TERPENES: 15.83%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Ocimene



WVA extracts a potent and translucent Live Resin, known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.

