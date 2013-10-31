About this product
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
