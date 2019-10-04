Living-Dead Resin (LDR) is a WVA specialty product that gets its name from blending live and cured material during processing. This line is generally found in a saucy or terpene-soaked consistency, making it easy to dab/vape while still packing the high-thc punch most seek out. Our LDR processes only utilize the cannabinoids/terpenes available in the high quality starting material in order to achieve a “best of both worlds” experience. Always small batch and limited, Living Dead Resin is highly sought out by cannabis connoisseurs.