WVA’s Pull N’ Snap products have a softer, more honey-like consistency that stretches when manipulated with a dab tool- instead of breaking as in our shatter. Pull N’ Snap tends to be less stable than shatter but more aromatic due to its higher terpene content. Pull N’ Snap is typically packaged in PTFE paper or glass jars depending on consistency. WVA’s Pull N’ Snap is made from very terpene rich cured flower or sugar leaf trim.