WoodStalk Bamboo

WoodStalk aims to reduce the unnecessary waste of single-use plastic and glass containers by introducing a natural, reusable, and sustainable bamboo container line. WoodStalk offers dispensaries a complete line of fully customizable laser-engraved containers in four sizes, blunts tubes, and pendants. Dispensaries are quickly adopting these containers as a marketing tool that leaves the customer with a reusable container that they are encouraged to reuse upon subsequent visits. Customers especially enjoy the lightweight, natural, and durable properties of bamboo- a natural friend of marijuana. Only when we become aware of how our actions have a deeper impact on our environment can we begin to develop and adopt innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.