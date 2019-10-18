nathan411 on October 21, 2019

I was in need for some pain relief for my ankle due to it getting sprained in tennis. My mom uses CBD herself for her back pains but she uses the tinctures at this place but she told me to try their cooling lotion. I walked in and knew what I was getting for obviously but Joe was very informative about what benefits and quality I am getting. Super cool place, the product works wonders. We'll be back if needed :)