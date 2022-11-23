Dispensaries in Big Bear, CA
Frequently asked questions
Yes, many dispensaries in Big Bear offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Big Bear dispensary.
The only place you can legally smoke weed in Big Bear is at a private residence.
To buy recreational weed in Big Bear you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed at a Big Bear dispensary since it has been legalized for adult use.