Dispensaries in Big Bear, CA

Frequently asked questions

Can you order weed online in Big Bear? Yes, many dispensaries in Big Bear offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Big Bear dispensary.

Where can I smoke weed in Big Bear? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Big Bear is at a private residence.

What do I need to buy recreational weed at a Big Bear dispensary? To buy recreational weed in Big Bear you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.