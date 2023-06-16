Find a weed dispensary near Fisherman’s Wharf, CA
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 on Fisherman’s Wharf. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.
In Fisherman’s Wharf, CA, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.
In Fisherman’s Wharf, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
In Fisherman’s Wharf, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
On Fisherman’s Wharf, CA, an adult over 21 can carry up to one ounce (28.5 grams) at a time.