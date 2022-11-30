Dispensaries near Golden Gate Bridge

Frequently asked questions

What do I need to buy recreational weed near the Golden Gate Bridge? To buy recreational weed near the Golden Gate Bridge you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed at a dispensary near the Golden Gate Bridge? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed close to the Golden Gate Bridge since it has been legalized for adult use.

Can you smoke weed at the Golden Gate Bridge? The only place you can legally smoke weed at the Golden Gate Bridge is within a private residence.