Dispensaries near Golden Gate Bridge
Frequently asked questions
To buy recreational weed near the Golden Gate Bridge you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed close to the Golden Gate Bridge since it has been legalized for adult use.
The only place you can legally smoke weed at the Golden Gate Bridge is within a private residence.
The closest dispensary to the Golden Gate Bridge is Apothecarium Cannabis Dispensary by the Marina.