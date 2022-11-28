Sacramento dispensary near airport
Frequently asked questions
Police won’t arrest passengers who fly with weed at Sacramento Airport if it is less than an ounce, but they will throw your weed away. Passengers with more than an ounce of weed at Sacramento Airport may be arrested if there is reason to believe it is being transported for sales.
The closest Sacramento dispensary near the Airport is Zen Garden Sacramento.
No, you can only smoke weed near the Sacramento Airport if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.
To buy recreational weed near Sacramento Airport you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.