Find dispensaries near Fenway Park

Frequently asked questions
Unfortunately, cannabis posession or use of any kind is not permitted within Fenway Park. Private residences are acceptable areas to use cannabis if you have permission from the owner. Additionally, licensed cannabis lounges are acceptable places to smoke before a Red Sox game or a concert.
While marijuana possession penalties are considered relatively accommodating in Massachussetts, different rules apply within Fenway Park. If caught carrying cannabis on your person, one can be subject to ejections or bans from the ball park in addition to penalties, fines, and even jail time.