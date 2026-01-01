Pet friendly dispensaries in Laurel, Mississippi
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- MEDMary Jane & Herb's28.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
They get the strains I need. The website menu is more detailed about the sell days. The staff is cool. The owner is in there a lot. I've met most the growers I like at the functions there. I go probably 4 or 5 times a month. Plus they'll comp you older product for free sometimes. It's best to check the website or else it's kinda overwhelming the at first. When you learn what type strain you want go from there. They had like 5 different og kush types. Really cool building with little traffic on the street. You're never stuck in traffic getting there or leaving the parking area.read full review
- MEDGreen Therapy30.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I’ve never had a bad experience here, 25+ transactions. Everyone I’ve dealt with has been knowledgeable and made solid recommendations. Always a well rounded and ever-changing selection, including heavy hitters and crowd favorites as well as some affordable options. Wide range of products too, beyond the usual flower/carts/gummies, like topicals, sodas, concentrates etc. Old school mom and pop brick and mortar feel but they don’t try to position themselves as more than that.read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup76.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins131.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins187.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- Vape Lab1 dealPickup313.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
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