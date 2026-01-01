Best weed dispensaries in Desloge, Missouri with authentic reviews
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9. Occidental Group Festus Dispensary24.4 mi away
11. North Medical Group Hillsboro Dispensary24.5 mi away
- MED & REC
12. CODES - Perryville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)47 dealsPickup in under 30 mins36.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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16. GOOD DAY FARM - Ellisville (Med/Rec)40 dealsPickup in under 30 mins49.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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17. Flora Farms Chippewa4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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18. Flora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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21. GOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)39 dealsPickup55.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & REC
23. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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