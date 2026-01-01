Pet friendly dispensaries in Dexter, Missouri
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- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins168.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co178.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic194.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup195.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup196.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins239.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins243.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary246.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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