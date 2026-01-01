Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Park Hills, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins52.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins52.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester51.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- RECAscend Cannabis - Fairview Heights58.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
During my second-ever visit last week, I thought I'd lost a keepsake -- my dead dog's ashes in a spent .38 casing -- when I pulled cash out my pocket. Went back and the manager spent 10 minutes reviewing tape before saying it wasn't lost there (later found it beneath the car seat). I thought that was extraordinarily considerate of the guy, and he made a customer for life. Nothing to dislike about the products, place or people. Can't say the same about Beyond/Hello, sorry I ever stepped foot in such a sterile place, with all the charm of a WalMart and employees only slightly more engaging. Ascend is superior in every respect.read full review
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