Pet friendly dispensaries in Highlands, New Jersey
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- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins5.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECBudega NYCDeliveryPickup18.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- RECGotham Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery - Bowery, NYC22.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Everyone who works here is helpful and friendly without being overbearing. They genuinely WANT to help you find products that will help YOU and never upsell specific strains or goods over others. I never feel pressured to spend more money—though their selection of product is impressive so you kinda always end up spending more than originally planned—and often have personal anecdotes that reassure you about how well a given item is going to work. Prime example: I had questions about the differences between CBD and CBG content in various edibles and vapes (Gotham has DOZENS of each btw!) and the person who helped me, Toni, was incredible detailed and comprehensive in her explanation. The employees at Gotham know what they’re talking about. It’s very admirable that they not only get paid to sell cannabis products, but also that they have clearly been trained and educated about cannabis and its many positive effects, medical AND recreational uses, as well as less positive effects that certain people might want to watch out for. The storefront is beautiful and the space feels curated. Every employee is super laid back and just wants to help. If you wanna browse at your own pace, they always respect that and hang back til you’re ready to check out. A+++++++ for Gotham and I highly recommend them. Prices are decent/fair, too.read full review
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins22.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins23.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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