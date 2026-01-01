Best weed dispensaries in Bridgeport, New York with authentic reviews
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3. Diamond Tree DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins9.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
4. The Higher CompanyPickup in under 30 mins11.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- MED
6. Curaleaf - SyracusePickup13.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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