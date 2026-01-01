Best weed dispensaries in Cuba, New York with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 3899
Sponsored Dispensaries
- INDIGENOUS
Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds WholesalePickup22.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Baja Splash strain has a very fruity smell and taste. It has a nice easy draw. You ease into your high...it doesn't hit you in the head, lol. It's a very heady high. I was giggly at first then very chill. It's a nice choice for hanging out with friends. It also helped my chronic pain.read full review
All Dispensary results
- REC
3. Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickup17.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUS
12. Chronic Link - Salamanca1 dealPickup24.6 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I don't think a lot of other reviewers are shopping at the same location? I've always had a pleasant experience when shopping and filling my tank at the Salamanca location. I've never purchased bad products nor have I ever been dissatisfied with any of the products I've purchased there. Ive been frequenting there fairly often for the cheap gas and cigarettes for about 2 years now and I've purchased several different strains and gummies as well. I've also never had any issues with their free pre rolls they give away with the 10 gallon+ fuel purchases, either. The employees have always been attentive, friendly and knowledgeable about the products whenever I've had questions. Prices are extremely competitive as well. I highly recommend stopping in if you're in the area. Maybe it's just me but I think they're well worth the trip. Just my 2 cents!read full review
- INDIGENOUS
19. The Flower Shop20.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- INDIGENOUS
21. ST8line Canna Co20.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
This is my go to place for gas. Always get a free doobie and very friendly. They are great for cannibas supplies. The prices are very reasonable and the folks are knowledgeable as well. This place surpasses the other dispenceries on the Rez nearby because they are great business folks. Many times they throw in a free bonus with your order.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.