Best weed dispensaries in Alfred, New York with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 3656
Sponsored Dispensaries
- INDIGENOUS
Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds WholesalePickup47.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Baja Splash strain has a very fruity smell and taste. It has a nice easy draw. You ease into your high...it doesn't hit you in the head, lol. It's a very heady high. I was giggly at first then very chill. It's a nice choice for hanging out with friends. It also helped my chronic pain.read full review
All Dispensary results
6. Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 mins37.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- REC
8. Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickup41.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUS
17. Chronic Link - Salamanca1 dealPickup49.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I don't think a lot of other reviewers are shopping at the same location? I've always had a pleasant experience when shopping and filling my tank at the Salamanca location. I've never purchased bad products nor have I ever been dissatisfied with any of the products I've purchased there. Ive been frequenting there fairly often for the cheap gas and cigarettes for about 2 years now and I've purchased several different strains and gummies as well. I've also never had any issues with their free pre rolls they give away with the 10 gallon+ fuel purchases, either. The employees have always been attentive, friendly and knowledgeable about the products whenever I've had questions. Prices are extremely competitive as well. I highly recommend stopping in if you're in the area. Maybe it's just me but I think they're well worth the trip. Just my 2 cents!read full review
- REC
18. High Points DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins57.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. Every staff member I've met balances professionalism and friendliness perfectly. I have yet to purchase a product that was anything less than mind-blowing. I also didn't expect the prices to be THAT much lower than during the long, dark age of prohibition. We're leaving in the future!read full review
- INDIGENOUS
20. Chronic Link 3Pickup57.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUS
21. Top LeafPickup in under 30 mins57.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.