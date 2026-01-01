Best weed dispensaries in Aberdeen, Ohio with authentic reviews
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- MED & RECVerilife - Hillsboro (Med & Non-Med)Closed until 8am ET
Verilife Hillsboro has the best staff. I was there today and everyone went above and beyond my expectations. Budtender Emily R. was very patient and friendly. There was a problem with my online order and they worked everything to my satisfaction. I am a medical marijuana patient. I had a slight physical issue while I was there and everyone was very patient and kind.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - CincinnatiClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECSunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - CincinnatiClosed until 9am ET
Ever since recreational started, they really have gotten a hold of the line. But I am leaving a review on one specific visit where a gentleman named, Dalton Watts was a huge help. I think he overheard me talking with Beth about some of my issues and he recommended RSO, which I really appreciated. He gave me a lot of advice and went above and beyond. Beth also made sure that I know RSO was made by glass roots, which was also helpful so I had two team members helping me as a customer and I just was blown away, but their knowledge, Patience, and as always friendliness. This is my favorite dispensary by far not just for product but also because there’s a smile on every employee’s face. I will be back.read full review
- MEDAscend Dispensary - Cincinnati
- MEDSouthern Ohio Botanicals
I love this place. I have been going here for all my needs for over a year. Since I got my med card anyway. I'm a veteran their 30% discount makes it to where I can buy flower I normally couldn't afford. I'm truly grateful for this place! I just wish they would honor my loyalty points. I had almost 70. Then they just went away. Besides that, a locally owned business for local people. They work hard to keep the best medicine in stock. I got a Galenas 14.15g bag a few days ago. going back tomorrow for a half of Moroccan Peaches!read full review
- MEDSpeakeasy Dispensary - Lexington
I had the opportunity to be one of the first customers at this location. They had a nice warming tent set up for patients. The environment is very appealing, focusing on local culture incorporated into the design. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable about what they carry. The only critique I could mention is the price. Get place.read full review
- MEDTherapeutic Healing Care - Lebanon (Coming soon)Closed until 9am ET
********* THIS IS AN OPERATING DISPENSARY BUT THE NAME IS DIFFERENT. ******** This became About Wellness Ohio and it is open. It discreetly, but conveniently located off the main streets by the Walmart Superstore. The prices are ridiculous, but in line with the rest of the dispensaries. You can phone your order in for pickup, OR you can just go shopping. People have always been welcoming, friendly and helpful. I hope you are able to update the site with the more current information. I was going to check out the other “local” dispensaries, but after reading the other reviews, I probably will keep going here for my herbal shopping needsread full review
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