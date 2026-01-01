Best weed dispensaries in Wilder, Kentucky with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 3229
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- MED & REC
3. Zen Leaf - Cincinnati13.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
9. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal30.0 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
- MED & REC
11. Sunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - Cincinnati10.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Ever since recreational started, they really have gotten a hold of the line. But I am leaving a review on one specific visit where a gentleman named, Dalton Watts was a huge help. I think he overheard me talking with Beth about some of my issues and he recommended RSO, which I really appreciated. He gave me a lot of advice and went above and beyond. Beth also made sure that I know RSO was made by glass roots, which was also helpful so I had two team members helping me as a customer and I just was blown away, but their knowledge, Patience, and as always friendliness. This is my favorite dispensary by far not just for product but also because there’s a smile on every employee’s face. I will be back.read full review
- MED
13. Ascend Dispensary - Cincinnati5.9 mi away
- MED
24. Bloom Medicinals - Seven Mile26.8 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I couldn't leave a 2nd review on Google so I'm doing it here. I always have a great experience at bloom! Today I was helped by Donavon and our conversation was informative and pleasant! He really knows his stuff, and made an excellent suggestion! thank you bloom for always exceeding my expectations!read full review
- MED & REC
25. The Landing - Monroe29.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I stumbled upon The Landing Dispensary by accident while visiting The Shangri-La dispensary nearby—and I’m so glad I did! After looking them up, I realized their product selection is far superior to Shangri-La, where I originally intended to visit. Every time I’ve come in, the staff has been incredibly helpful, going out of their way to make sure I’m getting the best deal possible. A special shoutout to Brian, who assisted me during my last visit. He was phenomenal—friendly, knowledgeable, and genuinely made me feel valued as a customer. It’s rare to find that level of care and attention these days, and it truly made my experience memorable. If you’re looking for great products and even better service, this is the place to go. I’ll definitely be coming back!read full review
- MED & REC
26. Verilife - Hillsboro (Med & Non-Med)48.7 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Verilife Hillsboro has the best staff. I was there today and everyone went above and beyond my expectations. Budtender Emily R. was very patient and friendly. There was a problem with my online order and they worked everything to my satisfaction. I am a medical marijuana patient. I had a slight physical issue while I was there and everyone was very patient and kind.read full review
- MED
28. Guaranteed Dispensary (Now Open)52.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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