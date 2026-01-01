Best weed dispensaries in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina with authentic reviews
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- MED
16. The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine164.2 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
This store is in a great location by the water. Very clean inside with plenty of seating Incase you just want to chill and read about all their products. Buds are not very high in THC but terps are definitely there. Love the kief and live bubble hash they pretty much always have in stock. You can't go wrong with visiting this store and enjoying the sales they have to offerread full review
- MED
20. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)196.0 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
26. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup201.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
30. CannaBuddy Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins205.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
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