Pet friendly dispensaries in Aransas Pass, Texas
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2. Natural HeightsPickup135.8 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
6. HighWayDeliveryPickup142.3 mi awayPreorder until 12am CT
Every time I order or visit highway, the guys in there are awesome! Very knowledgeable about their product, what’s popular, what to recommend, etc. Delivery is always on time or earlier and discreet, not to mention all the goodies they give you with each order! By far my favorite place to visit.read full review
21. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup165.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm CT
25. Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup166.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
29. Flor Medica6 dealsDeliveryPickup169.1 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
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