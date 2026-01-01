Black-owned dispensaries in Texas
Results 1-30 of 48
All Dispensary results
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup267.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- RECElements Dispensary6 dealsPickup438.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup278.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- Lazydaze - Pflugerville169.0 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth246.5 mi away
- MEDAll City Plug - Spencer283.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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