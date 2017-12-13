67 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 22
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
New Happy Hour 8:00Am to 10:00 Am And 7:00pm -9:45pm
Valid 4/27/2017
1/8 starting at $21 1/4 starting at $40 OZ starting at $99 Wax or Shatter $20 Grams
Select Strains, taxes not included. While Supplies Last
New Happy Hour 8:00Am to 10:00 Am And 7:00pm -9:45pm
Valid 4/27/2017
1/8 starting at $21 1/4 starting at $40 OZ starting at $99 Wax or Shatter $20 Grams
Select Strains, taxes not included. While Supplies Last
All Products
Sour Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Haze
from Unknown Brand
23.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zpurps
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AR-15
from Unknown Brand
31.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headband Haze
from Unknown Brand
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Lighting
from Unknown Brand
33.6%
THC
0.82%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Borderline
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Flo
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Crush
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Grape Crush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Master Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Daywrecker
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Borderline
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green C.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Green Candy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apollo
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Apollo 11
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Casey Jones
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Burkle
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Burkle
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Berkel
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Z Purps
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Og
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Crush
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Grape Crush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sensi Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GSC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ray Charles
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quest Budder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Quest Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Flo 500mg Distillate Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Kayak Kaviar
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Clear Dabs by Mahatma
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
GH Labs 300mg CBD Pen
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
GH Labs 300mg Pink Puff Pen
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
FLO Disposable Vape Pen
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Rx Green High Potency 800mg Cartridge
from RX Green
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
12