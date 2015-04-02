chrisgemini
David is the best bud tender! I will always look for him when i come. That guy knows his weed! Thanks David!
Thank you for your review! Our budtenders work hard to provide excellent service to our customers! Thanks for choosing us!
extremely knowledgeable, friendly staff! will absolutely be a regular!
Thank you so much! Welcome to the Cannabis Nation family!!
Been coming here for years now, still the best place and staff around.
We consider ourselves lucky to have such loyal customers! Thank you for your review!!
Just got stuff there yesterday. Super knowledgeable staff.
Hi, Kat! Thank you for leaving a review. At Blooming Deals, we take budtender education very seriously and are so glad we're able to transfer that knowledge to our customers, too! Thank you for shopping with us!
Most convenient locations! Never disappoints
Thank you so much for the wholesome review! We appreciate your business!
Personally this is my favorite dispensary. I drive out of my way to go to Booming Deals, passing 7 other dispensaries all ng the way. I enjoy the layout, the staff has always been helpful, and they put effort into keeping a great inventory of available product. I also like their daily deals!
Hi, Angel! You have no idea how incredible that is to us, that you take the time to come all the way to our dispensary! We take so much pride in providing our customers with excellent service. Thank you for your dedication to us, and thank you so so much for the review!
Good location and not too busy.
Thank you for your review!
This is always my go to dispensery, the staff is super nice and the prices are crazy good
Dawn! Thank you for your review! We are glad to have you as our loyal customer!
Awesome staff.
Thanks for the solid review!
Love coming here! The staff is always so kind and thoughtful. Plus they know alot!!
We love serving you! Cannabis education is a must-know for our staff and we love transferring that knowledge to our customers also! Thank you for your review!!