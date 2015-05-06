_anthonyyx
I’m a first time customer here. Sign up was quick and easy. The price was very fair and the delivery guy, John, was very polite and prompt. Highly recommend.
4.9
10 reviews
I love Ganjarunner. They always send me great extra promos on top of their amazing specials. Delivery is always on time & discreet. That's a big deal to me b/c I live in an affluent gated community. No bumping music or fast driving (our speed limit is a low 15mph), which is rare. Even our UPS/FedEx guys don't live up to the GR drivers! Communication is phenomenal. I always get all my questions answered thoroughly on the chat of their website. & when they can't do something, they make up for it with a discount code. They really take care of repeat customers. Can't wait for their point system to be up & running. Keep up the great work! 🔥🔥🔥🔥
You are the best Adam! Thank you so much for all the love. We appreciate you too.
they were great 🙂
Thanks Azalea! See you next time:)
Love the 30$ OZ so convenient and affordable
Hey Mattie! Thanks for the review, we should have those flower deals back in a week or so. Cheers!
Ganjarunner offers great promos and their delivery staff is always extremely personable and friendly. However, all of the flower I've gotten from them has been dry so I just buy other products from them now.
Hello yillenhooihay! Thank you for sending us this feedback, we are glad you are enjoying our service. We'd like to hear more about your flower experience, we take customer feedback on products very seriously. Please give us a call so we can learn more and make get you something you like better.
I've placed several orders with Ganjarunner now and they are great. Fast, fast, fast, and the drivers are incredibly sweet, friendly, and discreet. You'll pay a little more than if you visit a dispensary, but it's well worth the convenience. Sign up for text messages and you'll be reminded of any daily specials. Keep up the great work, GR!
Thank you for leaving this awesome review! We appreciate your business and feedback. Take care!
Amazing, friendly and fast service! Vanessa was the driver for my order and was amazingly friendly and helpful! Definitely would recommend and will be back again!
Thank you For taking the time to leave us some feedback. We hope to see you again soon.
Very quick i was amazed..
Right on! Thank you for giving us a shot.
Love it
We love you too!
amazing service here
You rock Demitrus! Thank you