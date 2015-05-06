AdamTing on August 21, 2019

I love Ganjarunner. They always send me great extra promos on top of their amazing specials. Delivery is always on time & discreet. That's a big deal to me b/c I live in an affluent gated community. No bumping music or fast driving (our speed limit is a low 15mph), which is rare. Even our UPS/FedEx guys don't live up to the GR drivers! Communication is phenomenal. I always get all my questions answered thoroughly on the chat of their website. & when they can't do something, they make up for it with a discount code. They really take care of repeat customers. Can't wait for their point system to be up & running. Keep up the great work! 🔥🔥🔥🔥