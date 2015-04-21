Pegasus68
I had a excellent experience and Jewel is very helpful in finding what I needed . She was very helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly during my visit
Wonderful to hear! Thank you so much for sharing your experience!
Thank you Greenery... Great customer service. Great selection. I appreciate you. Tim.
Tim, Thank you so much for your review! We sincerely appreciate you too!!!
Very clean, well organized, friendly, informative staff. I placed order on Leafy, I called to inform them of last minute business travel. They held my order for 4 days. Great people
Thanks so much for your feedback! We appreciate your support and kind words!
I love all the budtender and all the help they give every time I'm in. Love the selection and everything they have to offer, great prices! Thank you! Keep up the good work!
Thank you so much! We're very grateful for your kind words and your continued support!!!
Love the friendliness
Thank you!!!
Jesse is the absolute Golden GOAT OG triple OG. Super helpful with everything and extremely insightful. Melissa was also amazing as well. Overall experience was more than 5 stars. Unfortunately I can’t give 420 stars.
Thank YOU!!!!!!
Jesse was very helpful and friendly. We had some newbies with us and Jesse was happy to educate and explain the finer points of our cannabis options. The Greenery is definitely a place we will visit again.
Thank you so much Mary!
I’ve tried many locations in Durango and this by far my favorite! It’s the only place I need to go. They always have a great selection. Their website inventory is always spot on so I can get exactly what I want. The staff is incredible! They are so helpful and willing to help answer any questions I have. I never feel rushed or pressured.
Thank you so much!!!
I love this little shop. Melissa and Jesse are always so nice and fun to chat with. They offer a sweet variety of flower and products at amazing prices!
Thanks Pierce!
I suffer from a variety of mental health issues anxiety being my biggest pain and I’ve always felt overwhelmed going into dispensary’s. All my previous visits to different locations left me feeling dumb and confused. I went to The Greenery’s website which is updated daily on products in stock and is so easy to navigate. I was able to write down everything I wanted before going in unprepared! During my very first visit my boyfriend and I instantly felt welcomed. The staff are so knowledgeable and answered all my questions about which products would be right for me without making me feel small. I’m so thankful for this shop and we love all the amazing deals. Definitely our weekly routine! Thank you all!!!
Thank YOU so much! We are so grateful for your kind words and for your loyalty!