I was lucky enough to check out this brand new dispensary on North Ave in Melrose park and I had a great experience there! Easy parking and check in. The space is beautiful and I like how you can check out the display cases rather than just looking at a menu. But you can also view their menu online and order online. The staff was amazing. So friendly and helpful. I had a lot of questions and they were very patient. Thanks to Alex, Nina, Marie and Ralph. I will be back soon!!