Recently got the mpx grow science cartridges and were pretty good going to buy some more !
4.7
10 reviews
Great service. Love the meds and great deals
Much love back! Thanks for the review, @Lauren091990
the best in town
Thank you, @JasonsGoddess
lov this spot!
Much love back! Thanks, @J.rod420
Always fast
Thank you, @rudyjr06
Hands down one of the coolest days of my adult life! Not only did I get agree 8th of some straight FIRE (Race Fuel) I got some top shelf CBD 45% off!!! And the topper? My CBD was signed by the big Valboski himself! Let me tell you something... health for life McDowell is a lot like a Chinese buffet... pungent smells, variety of choices, and products that will keep you up alllllll niggghhhhtttt long!!!
Helllloooo @Piwanski! Thanks for the review and thanks for stopping in ;-)
I was coming to this dispensary for the last few months, and didn't have much to complain about, the staff is very nice however not professional. Several times when I have placed an express order I haven't been read off the names of each item I bought, I never had a problem with that till today when they messed up my order by giving me the wrong thing. I understand the policy of once it leaves the store it's out, however, when their employees are at fault for messing up an order they should absolutely have a way to make that up to the customers instead of just turning us away. I use this as actual medication, and was giving a different strain that I actually know doesn't work for me. That has a negative impact on me. Yet when I called in to discuss this they "looked at the cameras and saw the employee talking to me" so that meant to them I was told what each item was. When in fact i was not told the names of each item going into the bag. That's their employee breaking the policy, not me. Not professional, and far from ok when this is supposed to be medication. I won't be coming back. I take my health seriously and so should dispensaries.
Hi @krenee26 - We are so sorry to hear about your most recent experience with us. Would you mind stopping by our location so we can address this issue and work on a resolution?
Amazing deals on flower Lemon skunk is very uplifting and relaxing 😌
Solid choice, @Aragon23. Thanks for leaving us a review.
Great product and great service!
Thank you, @Hdatwater
Love the staff here. Polite and very knowledgeable. My fav disp.
Thank you, @Judith1