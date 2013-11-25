krenee26 on November 17, 2019

I was coming to this dispensary for the last few months, and didn't have much to complain about, the staff is very nice however not professional. Several times when I have placed an express order I haven't been read off the names of each item I bought, I never had a problem with that till today when they messed up my order by giving me the wrong thing. I understand the policy of once it leaves the store it's out, however, when their employees are at fault for messing up an order they should absolutely have a way to make that up to the customers instead of just turning us away. I use this as actual medication, and was giving a different strain that I actually know doesn't work for me. That has a negative impact on me. Yet when I called in to discuss this they "looked at the cameras and saw the employee talking to me" so that meant to them I was told what each item was. When in fact i was not told the names of each item going into the bag. That's their employee breaking the policy, not me. Not professional, and far from ok when this is supposed to be medication. I won't be coming back. I take my health seriously and so should dispensaries.