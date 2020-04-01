261 products
Topical THC Aja Salve 3.5oz. (SGM)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Secret Mints 12 (Eugreen)
from Eugreen
22.42%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
DogWalker
from sofresh farms
27.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Critical Kush
from SMF
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.21 g
In-store only
Gelato Crusher
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
28.78%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from ReUp Farms
25.07%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Krypto 2
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
16.79%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$9.61 g
In-store only
Marshmallow OG
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
26%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Big O
from Gardeners
16.06%
THC
0.86%
CBD
$7.21 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from sofresh farms
30.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Black Cobra
from Noble Farms OR
30.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Bahama Blizzard
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
22.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$9.61 g
In-store only
Starkiller OG (Shango)
from Shango
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Starkiller OG
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
21.2%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Kashmir Kush
from Gardeners
24.48%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$7.21 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kush
from Noble Farms OR
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Crater Kush
from Gardeners
24.83%
THC
1.41%
CBD
$7.21 g
In-store only
B Bud Royal Kush
from 45th Parallel Farms
25.93%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
B Bud Northern Wreck
from 45th Parallel Farms
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Amherst Sour Diesel
from Cave Junction
18.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
B Bud Grape Cinex
from 45th Parallel Farms
12.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
5th Element
from Grown Rogue
29.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mothers Milk
from Grown Rogue
23.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Silver Haze
from Ghost Town Organix
16.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$7.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from Ghost Town Organix
11.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Yerba Buena
21.8%
THC
0.7%
CBD
$14.41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from sofresh farms
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$14.41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Melonade 3 (PP)
from Unknown Brand
18.82%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$14.41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sticky B (Green Gear)
from Green Gear
30.68%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$9.61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Crasher (Gnome Grown)
from Gnome Grown Organics
21.02%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Garlic Mints (Gnome Grown)
from Gnome Grown Organics
27.09%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Lemon Royale 8 (FF)
from Frontier Farms
30.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Garlic Breath (Pistil Point)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
18.98%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
SFV OG (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Crystaline (Select)
from Unknown Brand
86.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Dabbable Jet Fuel (Select)
from Select Oil
86.8%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Sugar Sauce Gelato (WL)
from White Label Extracts
69.17%
THC
0.14%
CBD
$45.991 g
In-store only
Sugar Sauce Dawg Biscuit (WL)
from White Label Extracts
68.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.991 g
In-store only
Sugar Sauce Blango OX (WL)
from White Label Extracts
69.15%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$45.991 g
In-store only
Sugar Sauce Orange Soda 4 (WL)
from White Label Extracts
65.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.991 g
In-store only
