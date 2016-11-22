MAGNUS_TALON on November 2, 2019

Such a great easy going visit with the most wicked selection of flower that I had a hard time choosing. That cool cat Hayden (my bad if I spelled it incorrectly😬) that I've met a couple of times behind the counter is always hella helpful with tons of sweet insights and knows his product through and through. The crew always works hard to try to make all your dreams come true🤙Much love and long live HOTBOX!💎