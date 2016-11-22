Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Such a great easy going visit with the most wicked selection of flower that I had a hard time choosing. That cool cat Hayden (my bad if I spelled it incorrectly😬) that I've met a couple of times
behind the counter is always hella helpful with tons of sweet insights and knows his product through and through. The crew always works hard to try to make all your dreams come true🤙Much love and long live HOTBOX!💎
Cbriller3
on November 2, 2019
These people have always treated me with fun love and respect as well as hustling people thru there in a happy, knowledgeable way. LOVE YOU ❤️🧡 💛💚 💙
Splashingblumpkin
on October 29, 2019
Purchased 7grams or Tahoe cure, after grinding 2 grams in a brand new 4 peice grinder my need catch is full. It would appear as if the product was doctored to portray stronger potency.
1Obsession
on October 26, 2019
very mellow kind environment
ohnoitsmatt
on October 26, 2019
Quick service for such a busy location. Friendly and helpful staff compliment the vibe of Hotbox.
IdahoBlazer
on October 21, 2019
super friendly budtenders, Everytime I come in they're always friendly and willing to help with whatever I need