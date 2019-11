nikkimc619 on September 14, 2019

Best staff! So knowledgeable and friendly! And unlike the other stores, you CAN use your card there. They charge a fee, just like an atm. The other stores make you pay cash, which means you have to go to an atm and pay their fee anyway... But I digress! The store has such a relaxed atmosphere. Everything is laid out for you, so you can see strains, prices and all your options! Plus, they have their daily deals! Love them! <3