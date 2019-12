Kaiamorrigan on July 24, 2019

I live up the block from MediGreen & was a fan of the shop & the staff for about 3 years. In the past month or so, the usual staff was gone; the selections, especially in flower, had become sparse and not the quality I expected from them. The last straw was when I went in last week to pick up a weed that I really like. I'd bought some a few day's earlier that really helped my health issues & decided that I should get more. According to their menu posted on Leafly, they still had it in stock. I went in to get it only to find they no longer had it but hadn't bothered to update their menu. I couldn't help but notice the sparse selection & asked the budtender of he could recommend something similar from the 4 (!) indicas available. He was of no help whatsoever & didn't seem to care. Looks to me like a failing business trying to seek whatever they have on hand before closing down for good. Big disappointment & I can no longer recommend this shop. Seems like they've given up.