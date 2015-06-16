Charler on November 26, 2019

Magic Castle, is an excellent business with knowledgeable and kind staff. IF YOU VAPE, THIS IS WHERE YOU SHOULD SHOP!!! I have been to many dispensary’s and none of them have the selection of cartridges as Magic Castle (it appears to be their speciality). I’m an epileptic, always looking for high CBD cartridges which are difficult to find in shops, however Magic Castle has everything. From medical use to recreational - they got it. This is where I will shop from now on. Also, it has easy parking.