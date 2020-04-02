The Herbary - 11642 SW Pacific Highway
Weekly Deals!!
Valid 4/22/2019
Sun: Shake Day! 50% off shake Mon: Munchie Monday 15% off Munchies Tues: Cartridges 15% off Wed: Shake Day Thurs: Select Strains Cartridges 20%off, 2 carts=Free Battery Fri: Rotating Weekly Special 20% off Sat: All Dabs/Shatter 15% off
All Products
Platinum Cake
from PDX Organics
29.57%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$14.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Phyre Remedy
from Phyre
7.71%
THC
11.25%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip
from High Noon Cult.
23.17%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from JJ Farms Oregon
20.65%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Candy Mintz
from PDX Organics
22.61%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$14.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Garden First Cannabis
24.53%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack's Dream
from Epic Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Afwreck
from Million Elephants
16.14%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Dank Brothers
17.47%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Glue
from Phyre
25.19%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Guava N Cream
from Phyre
20.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridge
from Pruf
20.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
16.22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Cure
from Unknown Brand
6.92%
THC
14.01%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Park #5
from Pruf
27.34%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from PDX Organics
26.35%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Garden First Cannabis
15.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Crush
from KGB FARMS
27.23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NBK OG
from Orgrotech
28.72%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Dank Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Adub
from Orgrotech
27.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from PDX Organics
26.63%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dawgfather OG
from Dank Brothers
18.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dawgfather OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from KGB FARMS
23.03%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Miami OG
from Orgrotech
21.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Julius
from PDX Organics
22.61%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Turtukan Death Weed
from Orgrotech
21.18%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies
from PDX Organics
20.45%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Dave
from KGB FARMS
31.11%
THC
0.14%
CBD
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropic Snow
from Phyre
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Zkittles
from KGB FARMS
26.56%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from KGB FARMS
34.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from Orgrotech
29.34%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit Punch
from Orgrotech
33.96%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Phyre Citron
from Phyre
12.74%
THC
4.43%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Select CBD Drops - 4:1
from Select Oil & CBD
189mg
THC
777mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Montel 19:1 CBD 1ml
from Select Oil & CBD
6.38%
THC
64.7%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Live Resin - *CBD* Nightmare Cookies *CBD*
from Dr. Jolly's
26.56%
THC
45.76%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
CBD 10:1 Cannabis Tincture
from Dr. Jolly's
1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Tincture - Sativa
from Dr. Jolly's
700mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1234