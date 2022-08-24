Canada Canada’s tastiest pre-rolls for Labour Day Lisa Felepchuk This long weekend is all about ease. These pre-rolls are ready to go, no matter what you're doing for Labour Day. (Leafly)

You don’t have to look far to find a tasty pre-roll in Canada. As licensed producers hone in on what Canadians crave from the legal weed market and tweak their offerings, access to delicious strains in convenient forms continues to grow.

Headset found that pre-rolls own 27% of the Canadian weed market, coming in second only to dried flower.

Pre-roll sales in Canada almost doubled since 2020, according to Seattle-based Headset, a cannabis data tracking company that collects weed stats from the country’s larger markets, including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

If you’re already a fan of pre-rolls, this probably doesn’t come as a surprise. Ready-to-smoke weed is incredibly convenient, easy to travel with and relatively discrete.

To celebrate the last long weekend of summer ’22 (boo hoo), we’ve rounded up eight of the tastiest pre-rolls in Canada, and categorized them into three sections—infused, singles and packs—so there’s something for every smoker.

Read on and find your perfect high this Labour Day.

Infused Pre-rolls

Infused pre-rolls come in different varieties, like coated in kief or mixed with hash. They are still a new product offering in Canada, and as such, there are kinks to be worked through. One of the biggest challenges is that infused pre-rolls tend to plug as the extracts burn.

Pro Tip: Poking a needle or pinprick near the filter helps to smooth out the burn. Regardless of kinks, infused pre-rolled joints can be incredibly effective and tasty.

8 Ball Kush Shatter Double Infused Pre-Roll

(Courtesy of Shatterizer)

Brand: Shatterizer

Licensed producer: Mera Cannabis Corp.

THC: 31.50 – 39.50% | 315.00 – 395.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 6.00% | 0.00 – 60.00 mg/g

Shatterizer’s 8 Ball Kush Shatter Double Infused pre-roll uses 8 Ball Kush flower that’s been infused with 8 Ball Kush Shatter, packed into a joint and then rolled in kief.

This indica-dominant joint is a triple weed whammy that is very, very potent. The main terp is humulene, which gives off earthy flavours with subtle aromas of wood, spice and musk. It’s an ideal taste and high for spending time relaxing in nature.

Peach Ringz Distillate Infused Pre-Roll

(Courtesy of General Admission)

Brand: General Admission

Licensed producer: Decibel Cannabis

THC: 32.00 – 40.00% | 320.00 – 400.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 2.00% | 0.00 – 20.00 mg/g

General Admission’s addition to the infused pre-roll space is a heavy-hitting fruit-forward joint that burns well. The flavour, which has terpenes like beta-pinene, caryophyllene, limonene, linalool and myrcene, is really unique.

The sweet notes from the stone fruit are reminiscent of a peach ring gummy candy. The high is hiiiiiigh and intense, and not for novice smokers.

Multi-packs of Pre-rolls

Limelight 3-pack

(Courtesy of Edison Cannabis Co.)

Brand: Edison Cannabis Co.

Licensed producer: Organigram

THC: 19.00 – 25.50% | 190.00 – 255.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 1.00% | 0.00 – 10.00 mg/g

Edison has milled and rolled its fan-fav Limelight flower, which is its version of Ultra Sour, the lovechild of MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel. These pinners are a convenient half gram per joint, making them perfect for a solo session, but prepare to pucker.

This strain is so flavourful and just as tart as it is tasty thanks to terps like beta-pinene, caryophyllene, humulene and of course limonene. These high-potency, sativa-dominant joints are packed into a reusable hard-shell tin that you can use again or conveniently toss in the recycling bin.

Platinum Garlic 3-pack

(Courtesy of Broken Coast)

Brand: Broken Coast

Licensed producer: Tilray

THC: 19.00 – 26.00% | 190.00 – 260.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 1.00% | 0.00 – 10.00 mg/g

After something that checks both the ‘sweet’ and ‘savoury’ boxes? Broken Coast’s Platinum Garlic pre-rolls are it. The hybrid bud is dark, rich green with hues of deep purple and notable sticky trichomes and has been ground to perfection for its pre-rolled joints.

The pungent garlic and onion tastes are balanced out by notes of vanilla sweetness. Expect terps like caryophyllene, myrcene and terpinolene. Broken Coast grows small-batch indoors and hand trims everything, so the green you’re getting in each joint is going to be real good.

Station House Variety 12-Pack

(Courtesy of Station House)

Brand: Station House

Licensed producer: Sensi Brands

THC: 18.00 – 22.00% | 180.00 – 220.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 1.00% | 0.00 – 10.00 mg/g

Station House is doing things a bit differently by offering a variety pack that lets you sample two different pre-packed strains. Each pack comes with 12 pre-rolled half-gram joints, including six Pink Kush and six Blue Dream.

It’s a refreshing take on the pre-rolled pack and gives tokers a smoking choice depending on their mood and desired effects. Plus, each one of Station House’s variety packs comes with a humidity device inside of the case, so the jays stay fresh.

Supercharged Duubyz Sativa 3-pack

(Courtesy of Cruuzy)

Brand: Cruuzy

Licensed producer: Galaxie Brands Corporation

THC: 27.00 – 35.00% 270.00 – 350.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 1.99% 0.00 – 19.90 mg/g

These sativa-dominant pre-rolls from Cruuzy are another infused option worth trying and come as a 3-pack with 0.5g per joint. As mentioned earlier, infused pre-rolls can sometimes be frustrating to blaze since the added resin or kief doesn’t always burn smoothly as flower alone.

Still, with some patience, you’ll be toasty in no time. Cruuzy’s Supercharged Duubyz are infused with the brand’s rosin for a delightful and delicious high. It’s one of the stronger THC pre-rolled joints on this list, making it ideal for heavy users who want something that hits hard.

Single pre-rolls

Cookies London Pound Cake Pre-Roll

(Courtesy of Cookies)

Brand: Cookies Canada

Licensed producer: Noya Cannabis

THC: 19.00 – 25.00% | 190.00 – 250.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 2.00% | 0.00 – 20.00 mg/g

When you’re buying a single pre-rolled joint the cost can seem high upfront—across Canada most 1g single pre-rolls are around $15 each and up—but you might find you enjoy it over a few sessions, making it easier on the wallet.

Cookies’ single pre-rolled blunts come in a few strain options, including its 1g London Pound Cake. This aromatic flower has sweet tastes of blueberry and lemongrass, though you’ll also notice those familiar musky flavours from the humulene terps. It’s a solid choice that burns relatively well for such a chonky pre-roll.

Headband Pre-Roll

(Courtesy of Pure Sunfarms)

Brand: Pure Sunfarms

Licensed producer: Pure Sunfarms

THC: 17.00 – 23.00% 170.00 – 230.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 1.00% 0.00 – 10.00 mg/g

Another notable hybrid: Pure Sunfarms Headband single pre-roll. Headband, which is a cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel, is a palatable strain that has a taste of diesel, spiced cookie (from the caryophyllene terpenes) and a soft floral note of lavender from the linalool terps.

There’s also a welcomed hint of lemon that lingers near the end. It’s heavy on the THC and the perfect blunt for sitting dockside with your feet dangling in the lake.

Lisa Felepchuk