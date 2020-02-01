Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for February 2020 Learn about CBD or check out one of the weekly cannabis-infused comedy shows, yoga classes, and open mic nights happening across the Atlantic provinces in February. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Newfoundland

St. John’s

When: February 1, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Tweed locations at 193 Kenmount Rd., Unit 4A, St. John’s; 189 Water Street, St. John’s; 81 Conception Bay Highway S, Conception Bay South.

This February, Tweed locations across Newfoundland will be hosting talks on how to use the wonderful cannabinoid.

Nova Scotia

Halifax

When: Tuesday nights, 9:30 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Do you think you can pass the High-Q test? Bring your smartest team of two to three and run the gauntlet of trivia tests to prove that maybe you actually are smarter than a stoner. There will be facts to learn and prizes to be had!

When: Wednesday nights, 8 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Get lit and then light up your seven chakras with an hour-long yoga class at the High Life Social Club.

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Rick McGray hosts Halifax’s some of the funniest farm-fresh comedians in Atlantic Canada, at his weekly weedy show.

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Open Mic Fried-Daze gives the Halifax stoner community an opportunity to showcase their wonderful musical talent to an audience of their best buds and new friends.

