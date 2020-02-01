Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for February 2020
Learn about CBD or check out one of the weekly cannabis-infused comedy shows, yoga classes, and open mic nights happening across the Atlantic provinces in February.
Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.
Newfoundland
St. John’s
Tweed Sessions: CBD and You @ Tweed Kenmount
When: February 1, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Tweed locations at 193 Kenmount Rd., Unit 4A, St. John’s; 189 Water Street, St. John’s; 81 Conception Bay Highway S, Conception Bay South.
This February, Tweed locations across Newfoundland will be hosting talks on how to use the wonderful cannabinoid.
Nova Scotia
Halifax
Are You Smarter Than A Stoner Trivia Night
When: Tuesday nights, 9:30 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Do you think you can pass the High-Q test? Bring your smartest team of two to three and run the gauntlet of trivia tests to prove that maybe you actually are smarter than a stoner. There will be facts to learn and prizes to be had!
Pot Yoga
When: Wednesday nights, 8 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Get lit and then light up your seven chakras with an hour-long yoga class at the High Life Social Club.
Open Smoke Comedy Show
When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Rick McGray hosts Halifax’s some of the funniest farm-fresh comedians in Atlantic Canada, at his weekly weedy show.
Open Mic Fried-Daze
When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Open Mic Fried-Daze gives the Halifax stoner community an opportunity to showcase their wonderful musical talent to an audience of their best buds and new friends.