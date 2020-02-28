Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for March 2020
Kick start spring with trivia nights, comedy shows, yoga sessions, and Canada’s first ever consumer-focused cannabis event where legal cannabis and accessories will be available for purchase from a government operated pop-up store.
Check out these 420-friendly events happening in Atlantic Canada this March.
Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.
Nova Scotia
Halifax
Are You Smarter Than A Stoner Trivia Night
When: Tuesday nights, 9:30 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Do you think you can pass the High-Q test? Bring your smartest team of two to three and run the gauntlet of trivia tests to prove that maybe you actually are smarter than a stoner. There will be facts to learn and prizes to be had!
Pot Yoga
When: Wednesday nights, 8 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Get lit and then light up your seven chakras with an hour-long yoga class at the High Life Social Club.
Open Smoke Comedy Show
When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Rick McGray hosts Halifax’s some of the funniest farm-fresh comedians in Atlantic Canada, at his weekly weedy show.
Open Mic Fried-Daze
When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Open Mic Fried-Daze gives the Halifax stoner community an opportunity to showcase their wonderful musical talent to an audience of their best buds and new friends.
Prince Edward Island
Charlottetown
Cannabis-Infused Yoga
When: Sundays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: GreenIsland Cannabis Solutions, 102-91 Water St., Charlottetown
GreenIsland medical cannabis consultants host this all-level ganja yoga classes every Sunday. BYO plants and mat!
New Brunswick
Moncton
Cannabis at the Coliseum
When: Month #, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: Moncton Coliseum, 377 Killam Dr., Moncton
Canada’s first ever consumer-targeted cannabis event where attendees can purchase legal cannabis and accessories from a government operated pop-up store is coming to Moncton! Expect lots of booths and guest speakers throughout the day.
Newfoundland
St. John’s
Tweed Sessions: Illegal Weed vs Legal Tweed
When: March 4 and March 18, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Tweed, 189 Water St., St. John’s
Drop in for a session that will cover all the ways in which the legal market is working to provide consumers with a more responsible, and informed, way to say “Hi!”.