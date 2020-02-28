Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for March 2020 Kick start spring with trivia nights, comedy shows, yoga sessions, and Canada’s first ever consumer-focused cannabis event where legal cannabis and accessories will be available for purchase from a government operated pop-up store. Check out these 420-friendly events happening in Atlantic Canada this March. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Nova Scotia

Halifax

When: Tuesday nights, 9:30 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Do you think you can pass the High-Q test? Bring your smartest team of two to three and run the gauntlet of trivia tests to prove that maybe you actually are smarter than a stoner. There will be facts to learn and prizes to be had!

When: Wednesday nights, 8 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Get lit and then light up your seven chakras with an hour-long yoga class at the High Life Social Club.

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Rick McGray hosts Halifax’s some of the funniest farm-fresh comedians in Atlantic Canada, at his weekly weedy show.

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Open Mic Fried-Daze gives the Halifax stoner community an opportunity to showcase their wonderful musical talent to an audience of their best buds and new friends.

Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown

When: Sundays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: GreenIsland Cannabis Solutions, 102-91 Water St., Charlottetown

GreenIsland medical cannabis consultants host this all-level ganja yoga classes every Sunday. BYO plants and mat!

New Brunswick

Moncton

When: Month #, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where: Moncton Coliseum, 377 Killam Dr., Moncton

Canada’s first ever consumer-targeted cannabis event where attendees can purchase legal cannabis and accessories from a government operated pop-up store is coming to Moncton! Expect lots of booths and guest speakers throughout the day.

Newfoundland

St. John’s

Tweed Sessions: Illegal Weed vs Legal Tweed

When: March 4 and March 18, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Tweed, 189 Water St., St. John’s

Drop in for a session that will cover all the ways in which the legal market is working to provide consumers with a more responsible, and informed, way to say “Hi!”.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles

8 part series