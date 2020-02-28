Cannabis events in Quebec for March 2020
Cannabis events are scant in Quebec this March, though there’s at least one 420-friendly listing to look forward to in Montreal.
Check out these 420-friendly events happening in Quebec this month.
Montreal
Studio Sesh Comedy Show #24 w/ Mike Rita
When: March 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Secret location
Are you ready for… the Thrillogy??? Studio Sesh Comedy is back for March with local folks Wassim El Mounzer, Emile Khoury, Samson Cooperman and headling, Canada’s classic king of cannabis comedy, Mike Rita!