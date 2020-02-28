 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Quebec for March 2020

February 28, 2020

Cannabis events are scant in Quebec this March, though there’s at least one 420-friendly listing to look forward to in Montreal.

Check out these 420-friendly events happening in Quebec this month.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Montreal

Studio Sesh Comedy Show #24 w/ Mike Rita

When: March 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Secret location

Are you ready for… the Thrillogy??? Studio Sesh Comedy is back for March with local folks Wassim El Mounzer, Emile Khoury, Samson Cooperman and headling, Canada’s classic king of cannabis comedy, Mike Rita!

CanadaEventsquebec
