Is CBD legal in your state? Check this chart to find out

Is CBD legal? Probably—but maybe not. It all depends on where you are.

CBD has been federally legal since late 2018—if it’s derived from hemp. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s legal in your state. We’ve compiled a state-by-state table of CBD laws, below, that will help you gain clarity.

Note: The chart below applies to unlicensed CBD products only. State-licensed CBD products sold in adult-use and medical cannabis stores operate under different rules.

CBD Legal Status, State-by-State

State Is CBD legal? Restrictions Alabama Yes None Alaska Yes No CBD-infused food/beverage allowed Arizona Yes No food/beverage Arkansas Yes No food/beverage California Yes No food/beverage Colorado Yes No baked goods Connecticut Yes Food/bev must be registered Delaware Yes Hemp grower must be affiliated with Delaware State University Florida Yes Labeling is regulated Georgia Yes No food/beverage Hawaii Yes None Idaho No Illegal in every form Illinois Yes None Indiana Yes Labeling is regulated Iowa No Illegal in every form Kansas Yes No food/beverage Kentucky Yes CBD tea not allowed Louisiana Yes Many product restrictions Maine Yes OK only if CBD extracted from licensed Maine hemp grower Maryland Yes Unclear Massachusetts Yes CBD food/bev requires purity testing Michigan Yes No food/beverage Minnesota Yes No food/beverage Mississippi Yes Must be at least 20:1 CBD:THC ratio Missouri Yes Age 18+ only. Sales require state registration. Montana Yes No food/beverage Nebraska Yes No food/beverage Nevada Yes No food/bev; CBD sales allowed in cannabis stores only New Hampshire Yes Regulations coming New Jersey Yes None New Mexico Yes None New York Yes No food/bev; purity testing required North Carolina Yes No food/beverage North Dakota Yes None Ohio Yes None Oklahoma Yes None Oregon Yes Label regulations coming Pennsylvania Yes No food/bev; label regulations coming Rhode Island Yes Label guidelines coming South Carolina Yes No food/beverage South Dakota No Not legal in any form Tennessee Yes None Texas Yes Label guidelines coming Utah Yes Registration required for sales Vermont Yes Can't combine CBD with meat or dairy. Maple syrup has its own rules. Virginia Yes None Washington Yes No food/beverage West Virginia Yes No food/beverage Wisconsin Yes No food/beverage Wyoming Yes None

The basics on CBD

CBD (cannabidiol) is a compound derived from the cannabis plant. Cannabis has been federally illegal since 1937. As long as cannabis has been illegal, so has CBD—even though it has no intoxicating qualities.

That changed late last year.

Now that hemp is no longer a controlled substance, and CBD comes from hemp, all CBD must be legal, right? Not so fast.

In December 2018, President Trump signed the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (aka the 2018 farm bill) into law. That Act included a section removing hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. Hemp and marijuana are both cannabis. The only difference is the federal government considers cannabis with less than 0.3% THC, the intoxicating cannabinoid, to be legally classified as “hemp.”

Now that hemp is no longer a controlled substance, and CBD can be extracted from hemp, all CBD must be legal, right? Not so fast.

Passage of the farm bill “legitimized hemp as an agricultural crop as opposed to a drug/controlled substance,” writes Bob Hoban, one of the nation’s most experienced hemp attorneys. “However, while this legislation paved the way for the hemp industry’s expansion it in no way made the path to legal compliance any clearer for those in the hemp industry.” And by extension: It’s no clearer for those in the CBD industry, either.

As with all things having to do with cannabis, it helps to know which laws are in play: Federal, state, and those we’ll call “mixed jurisdictional”—the rules and regs enforced by health departments and the like.

Federal law

Federal law is now clear, thanks to the farm bill. Federal authorities are no longer in the business of arresting people for growing hemp, extracting CBD, or possessing either. The DEA is out of the CBD game.

More specifically, the farm bill removed hemp and hemp derivatives from the definition of “marijuana” in the Controlled Substances Act. The new law also specifically tasked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with regulating hemp-derived food and drug products. (More on that below.)

State laws

Here’s where it gets complicated.

Federal legality doesn’t automatically confer state legality. Each state handles hemp and CBD differently. In Idaho, Iowa, and South Dakota, CBD is entirely illegal. In New Jersey, New Mexico, and North Dakota it’s legal without restriction. In Alaska, California, Washington, and many other states it’s legal but can’t be sold in combination with food or beverages—except in licensed cannabis stores.

In Vermont it’s legal, although when CBD is added to maple syrup it’s illegal to label the product “Pure Maple Syrup.” Ahh, Vermont.

FDA rules are coming

FDA officials are actively working to create federal regulations around CBD. After holding a highly publicized hearing earlier this year, their staffers have gone away to start crafting the regs. A first draft is expected in early 2020.

Those officials are in a bit of a bind. CBD has already been approved as a pharmaceutical drug in the form of Epidiolex, a drug created by GW Pharma to inhibit seizures. Epidiolex went through the FDA’s grueling drug approval process, and it took years.

After holding a highly publicized hearing earlier this year, FDA officials have gone away to craft the regulations. A first draft is expected in early 2020.

Once a compound has been approved as a drug, the FDA typically does not allow it to be sold in over-the-counter mainstream markets. But it’s currently being used most often as a dietary supplement, like vitamins.

If the FDA bans all non-prescription forms of CBD, it risks opening up a massive illegal market—which would result in a criminal trade in unlicensed, untested, and unregulated CBD. We’ve just experienced the real dangers of that with the illicit trade in THC vape cartridges, which led to the national outbreak of VAPI lung, also known as EVALI.

As we wait for the FDA to release its proposed CBD rules, agency officials are reminding everyone that many of the CBD food and beverage products currently on the market are not technically legal. On June 16, the FDA released a document that said: “We are aware that there may be some products on the market that add CBD to a food or label CBD as a dietary supplement. Under federal law, it is currently illegal to market CBD this way.” At the same time, no federal agents are enforcing that particular law.

County health agencies matter, too

Even within states that allow the legal sale of hemp-derived CBD, there may be complications at the local level.

Some local health departments, for example, may choose to prohibit the sale of CBD in food and beverage products in commercial establishments.

A few years ago some restaurants near Seattle area began offering CBD-infused cocktails to their patrons. That ended when local county health officials stepped in and reminded restauranteurs that CBD was not a known and approved food or beverage. (“They’re erring on the side of caution,” one restaurant owner told me at the time. “They say they don’t quite know what CBD is yet, so they want everyone to hold off until they figure it out.”)

What you need to know

As of late 2019, the general rule for consumers is this: CBD is legal to possess and consume everywhere except Idaho, Iowa, and South Dakota. The rule for manufacturers and retailers is this: Check your local jurisdiction and vet your business plan with a lawyer who knows local CBD laws.

In 2019, Leafly editors tried to purchase more than 75 products to test their CBD content as part of our Leafly CBD Test series. To our surprise, it turned out to be more difficult than we anticipated.

National drug stores like CVS and Walgreens carry CBD products in some states but not in others. When we tried to order CBD products online, some companies agreed to deliver to the Leafly office in Washington state, while others refused. We know the cause was location, because everything was well and fine with our order right up until the point we entered our ZIP Code.

