The best balanced CBD:THC weed seeds in 2024

There should be no shame in any grower’s game if they ever age out of THC-dominant weed. Type 2 cannabis—meaning a strain that rocks equal or greater CBD-to-THC ratios—can be just as enjoyable and relieving as a heavy hitter, but on a different level. Cultivating Type 2 genetics from respected breeders can deliver a big yield and buds that are just as sticky and enjoyable as the intoxicating powerhouses we’re all used to.

Long-time home growers may finally be ready to hear what their mirthful medical bud-growing homies have been saying forever—the entourage effect is real, and it’s spectacular! Read on to discover it for yourself with the best balanced CBD:THC weed seeds and clones to grow in 2024!

What are Type 2 seeds?

A Type 2 cannabis seed typically distinguishes itself as having a balanced 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. Other “mixed-ratio” seeds with a CBD-dominant ratio like 2:1 or 5:2 are often considered Type 2 as well. As several breeders confirmed to me, these ratios can also include a variety of minor cannabinoids in similar ratios.

In comparison, Type 1 seeds are THC-dominant (more than 0.3%) with a very low amount of CBD (less than 0.5%).

Type 3 seeds, on the other hand, are even more CBD-dominant; they have ratios like 20:1, and offer barely any psychoactive effect.

Why should home growers choose Type 2 seeds?

To get the scoop on what’s up with going Type 2, I went coast-to-coast to learn from two “Pauls” who are both big-time seed guys: Paul N. Chucker of D.C. Seed Exchange and Paul Lawl of Multiverse Beans in Washington State.

“Some of my best highs have come from hemp flower. People who don’t try ratio strains are really missing out,” Lawl mentioned. “In my experience, the CBD really helps cancel out the anxiety from the high THC strains,” he added.

Paul Chucker, of DCSE, explained that he sees “a lack of awareness about the benefits of diverse cannabinoids and the entourage effect,” and pointed out that the entourage effect “enhances their benefits, potentially leading to more well-rounded experiences and addressing a wider range of needs.”

These cicadas are buzzzzzing. Crickets and Cicadas’ Panama Red CBD

Some top-notch 1:1 Type 2 seeds to try

Breeders like Rab Stubing, founder of Seattle Chronic Seeds, drop strains with therapeutic and often-manageable balanced ratios. Stubing has made it his mission to fill a void with various ratios and cannabinoids in his seed varieties.

Looking for somewhere to start your Type 2 journey? Check out Miracle Worker, one of Stubing’s favorite 1:1 strains.

Super Sour CBD, another fave, features the highest levels of 1:1 CBD in any of his Type 2 work. A cross of Sour Brasi x Sour D BX/OX x Sour CBD Grenades, this super stable F8 is available as regular seeds and boasts levels in the 12% CBD/12% THC ballpark. Those levels make it a great medical smoke. Earthy and super sour, it’s known to be a wonder for a wide range of pain, mobility, and mood issues.

Here are some more great seed choices:

JD Short’s Second Generation Genetics is rocking a stellar Rosaberry F1

Sweet Annie by Humboldt Seed Co.

Big Dog Exotic Genetics ’ purple packs that include several different Type 2 White Truffles fem crosses

If you’re in California, check out Purple City Genetics ’ Gush Mints CBD (Gush Mints x Fruitcake) feminized seeds. This Cali exclusive has some phenos that top out at 20% CBD/20% THC along with a sensational frosty purple bag appeal! Check out this list of shops that carry PCG’s top-quality Type 2’s

the classic genetics of Dutch Passion’s CBD Skunk Haze

Purple Caper Seeds’ Blackberry Fire CBD

1:1 Type 2 Autoflower seeds

Autoflower seed breeders have not slouched when it comes to excellent cultivars that provide balanced medicinal value.

Mephisto Genetics released Aunt Ginny’s Elixir (Jacky CBD F3.3 x Walter White (Mitch’s Pick) in their feminized Medicinal Collection. It joins their Canna-Cheese 1:1 (Cannatonic x Northern Cheese Haze) available at F5 which, according to Mephisto co-founder and breeder Tim, is “their greatest achievement.”

“Getting CBD into something where it wasn’t before was very difficult, and was quite a fun journey with Canna-Cheese,” he fondly reflected when we spoke back in 2023.

Looking for more Type 2 autoflower reccs? Check out the Seattle Chronic gem Speedy SOGA F3 (SOGAbx2 x R4 Auto), Twenty20 Mendocino’s VitaMints, and Dutch Passion’s Compassion Lime Auto & Blackberry Kush Auto fems.

1:1 Type 2 hemp seed genetics

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp breeders can take their federally-compliant genetics game to the next level—Type 2—because the law permits seeds containing up to 0.3% THC. Phenotypes can be selected for Farm Bill compliance, and they’re just as dank, beautiful, and therapeutic as anything else on the market.

Hoku Seed Co.

The breeder Floyd, of Hoku Seed Co. was already a medical grower when he started his popular seed company in 2019, after the Farm Bill went into law. Since then he’s been on a tear to develop various types of seeds including regular and feminized Type 2 seeds with a wide range of cannabinoids.

Cultivars are available for both Farm Bill compliance ( <0.3 THC) for hemp growers, and for home growers that wish to go beyond hemp with higher THC levels countered by even higher CBD levels.

“Now we’re also even getting into even more chemotypes,” Floyd explained during a very informative chat in early January. “We’re working on Type 2’s but they’re also CBD-V and THC-V-rich. They have four different cannabinoids. Some of the variants are very uplifting.”

Some of Floyd’s picks include:

OZ Haze and its many fem crosses

Eraser V regular seeds

High Alpine Genetics

Behold, High Alpine’s Unicorn Butter.

Atop any list of the finest CBD-rich genetics stands High Alpine Genetics and the company’s founder/breeder Thomas. As a committee member of the Hemp Advisory Board for the State of Colorado, he knows a thing or two about this stuff. His cultivars feature open-source genetics that he encourages and and everyone to breed with and clone to their hearts’ content.

“Our varieties tend to have a more broad spectrum of cannabinoids in them,” he explained during a quick chat from his farm. “CBC, CBG, CBD-V—a lot of them carry different cannabinoids that you really don’t see with just THC.”

Broad spectrum High Alpine Genetics Type 2 seeds for any home grow set-up include the CBC-heavy Unicorn Butter, and its parents Buddha’s Budda and Unicorn Crush.

F1 crosses now available also include Limburger Burger (Lemon Cookie Dough Limburger Phenotype), Cookie Burgers, and the Legendary Banana Mac-cross, Alien Burgers. Fries not included.

Mixed cannabinoid ratios

The breeders I spoke to generally agree that Type 2 seeds can include mixed ratios and various cannabinoids, including CBD-V, THC-V, CBG, and CBC, to name a few. “A lot of people think that Type 2 can only be a 1:1, but I don’t think that’s necessarily true,” Floyd, of Hoku, told me.

With that in mind, here’s a roundup of some of the funkiest ratios on the market.

Humboldt Seed Co.’s CBD Trifecta vape cart.

Select the right Type 2 profiles and ratios

Type 2 cannabis seeds have a high return value due to their potential to take the edge off of pain and anxiety, courtesy of their differing blends of cannabinoids. They can also help consumers have more control over the experience, instead of always letting the high-potency weed run the show.

Select from a wide variety of versatile seeds for your relaxation needs. No matter whether it’s Type 2 1:1’s, mixed ratios, or even Type 3 or 4 genetics, it’s time to graduate to the next level.