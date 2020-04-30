CBDIndustry Cookies legendary genetics now available in all 50 states Presented By Cookies April 30, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint Cookies, creators of legendary THC and CBD strains.

Chances are you’ve encountered Cookies, whether you know a lot about the brand or not. The cannabis and street clothing empire started when rapper Berner was a budtender in San Francisco and worked with Cookies co-founder Jai to create one of the most legendary strains in modern cannabis: GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies.

Berner and the Cookies Fam have been churning out legendary strains for decades, and they’ve built a loyal fanbase beyond their California roots. For instance, hundreds of people have lined up around the block for Cookies dispensary openings in Detroit and Modesto.

Now Cookies has something for states still waiting on legal cannabis: CBD varieties of three popular strains, now without the THC, available to ship to all 50 states.

Translating legendary genetics to CBD products

Cookies genetics have been in the game for a very long time and welcomed the opportunity to thrive in a newly legalized marketplace. With many countless hours spent in the gardens, the Cookie Fam produced timeless classics such as GSC, Cherry Pie, Sunset Sherbert, and Gelato. These, among others, have not only become staples on dispensary shelves but have landed in the stables of most modern cannabis breeders contributing to a lot of what the market has to offer today.

Cookies’ strains hit you hard through sight, smell, and taste with dramatic nugs, massive aromas, and complex tastes. Created off of the terpene profiles of the real THC-based versions of these world-famous strains, the CBD version gets you as close as possible to the famed Cookies experience with vapes, gel capsules, and tinctures in bold packages.

Cereal Milk is flavorful—sweet and sugary in a way that users say actually does taste like its namesake. The uplifting London Pound Cake 75 has the musk of an OG and a berry sweet finish. Gelatti, originally a hybrid strain that users describe as euphoric, has a musky, menthol taste that’s sweet on the exhale.

All three strains come in a standard 510 CCELL vape cart, a G Pen cart, and a disposable vape pen.

To give consumers more control over their experience, Cookies made both day and night capsules, providing distinct products with complementary botanicals like Ginkgo Biloba and ginseng to help clear your mind in the daytime, and valerian root and skullcap assist with evening wind-downs.

State lines used to make it hard to experience Cookies strains outside of California— but these CBD products change everything. With free shipping to every state, you, too, can become part of the Cookies Fam.

Try them out at cookiescbd.store.