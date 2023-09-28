Today, the business website Benzinga gave us all a nice compliment—Leafly took home an award for best consumer platform as part of the annual Benzinga Cannabis Awards.

Thanks, Benzinga, for calling us the “Best Cannabis Tech Platform: B2C.” We’re proud to serve the millions-strong Leafly Nation. We’re working every day on the 6,000-strain database, our 11,000-plus articles, the thousands of store menus you shop, and so much more.

Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly, shouted out how slick it is on Leafly in 2023. Look up a strain, shop it nearby, put it in the cart, and even get it delivered. What a time to be alive.

“We are proud to have built and been recognized for a platform that provides an easy, end-to-end shopping experience from discovery to checkout; one that empowers both consumers at every experience level and retailers in neighborhoods nationwide.”

Cooler stuff on the way

When Leafly started in 2010, zero states had legalized weed. Now there’s 23 of them. Just this week, Leafly became even better —with online ordering live and available in New York. Here are the stores that have ordering enabled, as of press time.

New ones come online regularly. This year, living that weed life got even easier with the addition of Leafly on Uber Eats in Canada.

And we’re not done. We’re accelerating our work on cool stuff to help you on your weed discovery journey.

Like what? Well, we’re adding 1,000 new strains to the database this year, an increase of 20% in year 12 of the company. Plus, more accurate strain photos on top strains.

Benzinga’s CEO Jason Raznick loves how we connect with our canna-fam.

“Leafly does this at the highest level by providing users with invaluable insights, research, and more,” he said.

Look for those insights in the monthly columns Leafly Buzz, and Leafly HighLight, and upcoming Strains of Harvest in October, and Strain of the Year 2023 in December.

Budtenders chose on Leafly (Leafly) Speaking of family, our national Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 this year includes a first-ever Budtenders’ Choice Awards for top cultivars and flower brands in over 12 legal states. Budtenders can take our 1-minute survey of the best strain and flower brands in their state. Survey respondents get entered to win a $1,000 check from Leafly. We announce the three budtenders who get a fat check on International Budtender Day on Oct. 20.

We got a lot more cookin’ for our readers, growers, budtenders, and stores. Just this week we turned on our new API so any shop can plug into the Leafly grid.

Thanks for rocking with us, and thanks, Benzinga!