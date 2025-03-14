Urban Leaf is one of the Upper East Sides top dispensaries. Located in a bustling area of high-end shops and restaurants, the slim store is built for speedy pickups and fast deliveries. This month, Urban Leaf is expanding their booming delivery service across Manhattan.

Browse their latest deals and discounts to save on your next pre-roll, vape, or edible purchase. From high-grade flower to cooking essentials, Urban Leaf stocks New York’s top legal cannabis brands including Leafly-verified brands like ROVE, Ayrloom, and Hepworth.

Ready to order? Check the Leafly Dispensary Finder to see Urban Leaf’s Manhattan hotspots for fast delivery service, including Upper West, Upper East, Chelsea, and more.