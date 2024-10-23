Leafly Buzz: 12 hot cannabis strains of October 2024

The West Coast is awash in za-za whether you’re into indoor or outs. As Croptober dries in barns and rooms, the indoor growers keep pumping out near-flawless gas, candy, cake, and classic strains.

The last 30 days of reporting took us from Hall of Flowers seshes with Wiz Khalifa, to hash hookahs deep in Mendocino County, CA, to road-testing the new Puffco Pivot high up in the fall trees of Montana.

Here’s your monthly cheat codes for the best bong loads of October. Here’s October’s Leafly Buzz.

Data grinder

Which strains are on the move in Leafly’s 9,000-strain database? (Sasha Beck/Leafly)

We broke out our calculators, plugged into the Leafly strain database, and ran a scan for zaza. Here’s what the stats tell us.

Connie Chung

This rare strain jumped from No. 3,769 to No. 120 after the iconic female anchor mentioned her namesake strain in an interview to promote her new book. Connie Chung is a DNA Genetics LA Flavor x G13.

Moroccan Peaches

Watch out for Purple City Genetics’ Moroccan Peaches—it’s up from #983 to #287 in just a single month. So much good Moroccan Peaches is being made into hash right now. It’s a cross of Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange.

Street Tarts

Here comes the next new thing. Street Tarts is a cross of cross of Guava Tart x Street Guru by Purple City Genetics. It’s up more than 200 places in a month to No. 521.

Amnesia Haze

A 20 year-old classic stays strong this October. Amnesia Haze jumps up 25 spots to No. 108 in our 9,000-strain databse.

New in the Leafly strain database

Leafly adds or fixes 1,000 strains in its database each year. Here’s some of the new-new. (Sasha Beck/Leafly)

Dark Web

Hack into this. (Courtesy Lindsey Bartlett)

Zoap bagseed is out there in the wild seeding whole new adventures. Among them, Alien Labs Dark Web—everything we’d want in an OGZ x Sherbert.

Gotti Beltz

Gotti Beltz. (David Downs/Leafly)

Gotti and Rainbow Beltz makes for a more aggressive candy strain in Gotti Beltz, which is taking off from Phinest/Dubplatez. Gotti Beltz held court amid a table of zaza at the Phinest booth at Hall of Flowers.

Ridgeline Throbber

One of California’s top growers—Ridgeline Farms is working on new crosses of its hit LANTZ. We got our hands on Ridgeline LANTZ x Gushmints, known as Ridgeline Throbber. If you like your LANTZ even bigger and more minty—this is it.

Gary Satan

Tiki Madman’s Gary Payton x Jealousy project Gary Satan enter the database this month. Look for it among the pack of hype, new-new.

Related Top 10 spooky strains for a high and haunted Halloween

Picks of the dispensaries

(Sasha Beck/Leafly)

New on shelves

Headbanger by Wood Wide Farms

Burning up the charts

Permanent Marker by MOCA Humboldt

Best-sellers

Ballin out

Scotty’s Cake by CAM in Cali

Image Not Found Scotties Cake—CAM, California, fall 2024

Ballin’ on a budget

Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda

Image Not Found Golden Pineapple—Phat Panda, California, fall 2024

High Note

We end with something fuerte. (Sasha Beck/Leafly)

Puffco Pivot with Alien Labs Z-squared rosin

Dabs and globs go in, potent vapor comes out. (Courtesy Puffco)

The world’s leader in electronic dabbing tech, Puffco, returns to refresh thei dab pen for 2024. You load a glob of top-notch rosin into the silicone, flip-top chamber, then stash that thang in your jacket pocket until it’s time to really get zooted. Just double-click the sleek black button on the unit to unleash a huge heat cycle inside the micro-sized ‘360 chamber.’ When the Pivot buzzes, it’s time to sip fresh, bright, maximally flavorful vapor until you tap out.

It’s perfect for one-and-done dabbers who value traveling light.

The $130 device comes with little cotton swabs you use between dabs to keep the chamber clean and tidy. Be prepared—the black silicone tip gets a little gunky as you rip all those resinous dabs. But we’re not mad at it. The Pivot proved easy to master and a delight to experienced dabbers and novices alike. It’s perfect for one-and-done dabbers who value traveling light. Stick some brand new Alien Labs Z2 rosin in there to hit a new peak for a dab pen. Available on Puffco.

OK, we’re turning and burning into Croptober and Green Wednesday. Keep your notifications on.

About Leafly Buzz So good they steal it—the popular, monthly strain review roundup Leafly Buzz is in its third year. We report independently on the connoisseur cannabis conversation, focusing on strains and branded flower of the US West. Reporting includes: review samples

dispensary shopping

grow visits

events

Leafly search data

staff and reader tips, and more Read back issues of Leafly Buzz ‘We’re copywritten, so don’t copy us’

Growers, breeders, brands, stores—got buzz for Leafly? We’re all ears. Email us at david.downs@leafly.com